Lawrence (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The All-Pro defensive tackle had been dealing with a knee injury following the Giants' Week 11 bye, but it now appears he's moved past the issue in time for Sunday's matchup. Lawrence has been one of the NFL's most dominant defensive players this season, recording 38 total tackles, including 9.0 sacks, and defending one pass through 10 games. He's expected to serve as the team's top interior defensive lineman Sunday.