Phillips (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's battle against the Saints, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

It was an ominous sign when Phillips was added to New York's injury report Friday, and a shoulder issue will keep him out of action Sunday for the second time this season. The rookie cornerback had been working in a starting role, logging at least two-thirds of the team's defensive snaps in seven consecutive contests. Isaiah Simmons could see an uptick in defensive snaps Sunday in Phillips' stead.