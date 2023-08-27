Davis was carted off the field with a lower right leg injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Davis left the field with an aircast on his lower right leg and has officially been ruled out of Saturday's game, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. The 24-year-old has spent time with Minnesota, Arizona, New Orleans and New York throughout his two-year NFL career. He's been competing for a depth role in the team's offensive line room ahead of the coming season. There is no word on how significant Davis' injury is at the moment.