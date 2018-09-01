Gino Gradkowski: Does not make final roster
The Jets waived Gradkowski on Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Gradkowski was attempting to earn a role providing depth on the Jets' offensive line, but seemingly failed to turn enough heads during training camp. Assuming he clears waivers, he will be forced to look for a new landing spot.
More News
-
Gino Gradkowski: Reaches injury settlement•
-
Panthers' Gino Gradkowski: Progressing well from knee surgery•
-
Panthers' Gino Gradkowski: Placed on IR•
-
Panthers' Gino Gradkowski: Exits with knee injury•
-
Panthers' Gino Gradkowski: Ready for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Gino Gradkowski: Full practice Thursday•
