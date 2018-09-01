The Jets waived Gradkowski on Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Gradkowski was attempting to earn a role providing depth on the Jets' offensive line, but seemingly failed to turn enough heads during training camp. Assuming he clears waivers, he will be forced to look for a new landing spot.

