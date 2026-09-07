Small signed to the Lions' practice squad Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The running back ended the 2025 campaign on Detroit's practice squad, signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January, made the initial 53-man roster out of training camp this year and then got waived Sept. 2. Small did suffer a concussion during the Lions' final preseason, but he was let go without an injury designation or settlement, freeing him up to sign back to Detroit once he cleared waivers. The former Tennessee Volunteer has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game since coming out of college in 2024.