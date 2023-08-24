Johnson (hamstring) is close to being ready, but head coach Doug Pederson also acknowledged that hamstrings are kind of tricky, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Johnson is expected to serve a depth role at safety after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. However, he's been hampered by a hamstring injury which seems to have his Week 1 status in doubt. He'll continue working on his recovery so he can make his NFL debut in the team's season opener against the Colts.