Patrick didn't catch his lone target while playing 12 of the Jaguars' 69 offensive snaps during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Colts.

The 32-year-old has now gone without a catch in two of the Jaguars' last three contests. Patrick has appeared in 15 games this season, catching 14 of 23 targets for 183 yards and three touchdowns. He's expected to remain a depth option in Jacksonville's receiving corps in the Week 18 matchup against the Titans on Sunday.