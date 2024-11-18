Etienne rushed 12 times for 27 yards and brought in all three targets for six yards in the Jaguars' 52-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

With Tank Bigsby sidelined by an ankle injury, Etienne essentially had all early-down work to himself. However, with Mac Jones at quarterback and an unstoppable Lions offense on the other side, Etienne couldn't get much going with his opportunities. The fourth-year back finished with under 50 rushing yards for the fifth consecutive game, and even his highest catch total since Week 5 netted next to nothing in production. Etienne will likely be back in a timeshare with Bigsby in a Week 13 home matchup against the Texans, considering the latter should have a good chance to recover over the Week 12 bye.