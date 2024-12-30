Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Monday that Rodgers will start next Sunday's Week 18 game against Miami, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

New York has little to play for aside from draft-pick order given its current 4-12 record, but it appears the team's starters will suit up for the season finale. They'll be going against a motivated Dolphins team that must win in order to keep its long-shot playoff hopes alive. Rodgers remains one touchdown pass away from 500 in his illustrious career, and Sunday could mark his final appearance as a Jet if the team decides to go in a different direction this offseason.