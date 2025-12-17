Cook will start Sunday's game at New Orleans, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, telling reporters that his Week 16 backup will be whichever of Tyrod Taylor (groin) or Justin Fields (knee) is healthy enough to play. Glenn's decision coming this early in the week could be taken as a hint that he wants Cook to finish out the season, though things can change in a hurry if the rookie continues to struggle (he tossed three interceptions Sunday in a 48-20 loss at Jacksonville).