Gragg signed with the Jets on Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The Jets released wide receiver and signed Gragg in a corresponding roster move. The 27-year old spent his first three seasons with the Bills. He tallied 150 yards on 12 receptions last season. He will compete for a role on the final roster providing depth at tight end.

