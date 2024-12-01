Clark (shin) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

The starting safety was a limited participant in practice Friday due to the injury, but he had not appeared on the injury report this week prior to Friday's session. Clark did miss four straight games with an ankle injury before New York's Week 11 clash with the Colts, but he played in 66 of 67 defensive snaps in that contest. Clark has 38 tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in seven games this season.