Jets' Tim Patrick: Starting camp on PUP

The Jets placed Patrick (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Saturday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

The nature of Patrick's injury is unclear, but Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic notes that the veteran wide receiver is not expected to be sidelined long-term, meaning he could be available for the Jets' preseason opener against the Buccaneers on Aug. 14. Patrick signed with the Jets in May after appearing in 16 regular-season games for the Jaguars in 2025, when he caught 15 passes (on 24 targets) for 187 yards and three touchdowns. He's competing with Adonai Mitchell and rookie first-rounder Omar Cooper for reps alongside WR1 Garrett Wilson.