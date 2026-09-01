Ward signed with the Ravens' practice squad Monday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

There wasn't enough room on the Ravens' 53-man roster for Ward, as Baltimore went with Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali as the backup running backs behind Derrick Henry while placing rookie fifth-rounder Adam Randall (undisclosed) on injured reserve. Ward will stick around in Baltimore and would be a top candidate to be elevated to the main roster if the Ravens needed more backfield depth. Ward last saw regular-season action in 2024 with the Steelers, when he logged five carries for 22 yards across four games.