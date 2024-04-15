Travis, who is bouncing back from a fractured and dislocated left ankle that he sustained Nov. 18, has been able to resume on-field training, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, Travis is slated to visit the Jets on Monday, after which he's in line to return to Jacksonville, where he's been training of late. At this point, the Florida State product is still working his way back to 100 percent from his injury, but previous reports suggested that the QB should be fully cleared by the time his future team's spring work begins. Travis is viewed as a potential Day 3 pick in this month's NFL draft.