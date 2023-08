The Chiefs waived Perine on Tuesday.

Perine's only real route to the Chiefs' final 53-man roster was if they opted to go with four running backs, as Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were already pretty much locked in ahead of him. That scenerio ultimately did not come to fruition, so now Perine will either need to get a practice squad offer or else he will be looking for a new landing spot.