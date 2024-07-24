The Lions placed Davis (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday.

Both the nature and extent of Davis' injury are currently unknown, but the 27-year-old is still eligible to practice and play at any point in the preseason, despite his placement on the active/non-football injury list. Davis is entering his first season in Detroit after spending the last six years of his career in Tampa Bay, and he's expected to step in and immediately be a major contributor in the Lions' secondary.