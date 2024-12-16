Speaking after Sunday's loss to the Bills, coach Dan Campbell said he doesn't feel good about the chances of Davis (jaw) returning to play again this season, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

In the second quarter, Davis was injured and checked for a concussion, in addition to the jaw issue. Davis cleared the concussion protocol but was ruled out for the remainder of the contest due to the jaw injury. Detroit's defense has been ransacked by injuries this season, and it sounds like Davis has a serious one, too. Khalil Dorsey entered in Davis' absence but suffered an ankle injury of his own. Kindle Vildor filled in the rest of the way. Detroit will likely be searching for cornerback help in the very near future.