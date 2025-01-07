Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that Davis (jaw) is not expected to return from IR during the playoffs, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Davis remains on IR due to a fractured jaw suffered Week 15, and his chances of returning for a late playoff push had never looked too optimistic. The veteran cornerback, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, will focus on returning to full health. Across 13 regular-season appearances he tallied 56 tackles (42 solo), 11 passes defensed, two interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.