Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that Montgomery (knee) is seeking a third opinion on the severity of his MCL injury, which is why the team has not yet placed him on IR, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Campbell has already said Montgomery is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to address an MCL sprain in his right knee, but with Detroit gearing up to hopefully make a significant playoff push, the standout running back is seeking every alternative option. The expectation remains, though, that Montgomery will be shut down for the remainder of the 2024 campaign, leaving Jahmyr Gibbs atop the backfield, with Craig Reynolds and rookie Sione Vaki handling expanded depth roles.