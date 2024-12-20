Lions coach Dan Campbell said Friday that the team hasn't made a decision about placing Montgomery (knee) on injured reserve, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Montgomery spent much of this week visiting medical experts and now believes he can return from his MCL injury before the end of the season without undergoing surgery. Placing him on injured reserve before Sunday's game against the Bears would not only rule Montgomery out for the rest of the season but also for Detroit's first game of the playoffs. Given that reality, he may be kept off on the roster even if theres no chance he plays again during the regular season. The Lions won't have a playoff game until January 18/19 if they earn the No. 1 seed, giving Montgomery five weeks from the date of his initial injury to recover.