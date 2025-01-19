Montgomery rushed the ball seven times for 28 yards in Saturday's 45-31 divisional-round loss to the Commanders. He added one completion of 20 yards.

Montgomery returned from an MCL injury he suffered in Week 15, and the Lions attempted to get him involved early by giving him three carries across their first two offensive possessions. However, he was ultimately out-touched by Jahmyr Gibbs 20-7 and played a minor role in the offense. Despite the disappointing close, Montgomery enjoyed a strong second season in Detroit, tallying 12 touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry across 15 games. He remains under contract with the team and will likely be back in 2025 to complement Gibbs.