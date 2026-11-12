Montgomery (groin) was present for practice Thursday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The report adds that coach DeMeco Ryans said that the Texans are pleased with the progress of the running back, who last played in Week 5. The team's upcoming injury report is slated to reveal if Montgomery, who logged a 'DNP' on Wednesday, is officially credited with some level of participation a day later. Per Wilson, at this stage whether Montgomery will play this weekend against the Browns is still up in the air