Montgomery operated as the Texans' RB1 against the Colts in Week 11, but he could see a dip in touches on offense due to the impending return of Woody Marks (concussion) for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Marks was in the league's concussion protocol for Week 11, when Montgomery led the Texans' backfield with 26 carries for 107 yards and three catches (on four targets) for 17 yards in a 26-3 win over the Colts. Marks' return means the second-year pro and Montgomery will share the field Sunday for the first time since Week 5 against the Titans, when the latter suffered a groin injury that caused him to miss the Texans' next four games. The duo should split work Sunday against a Baltimore defense that has given up at least 146 rushing yards in three of the team's last four games (all losses).