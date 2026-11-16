Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Sunday that he's "not certain" if Montgomery (groin) will be able to play Thursday against Indianapolis, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports.

Montgomery hasn't suited up since he suffered a groin injury Week 5 in Tennessee. However, he practiced in full for the first time since getting hurt this past Friday, and the Texans described his work during Week 10 prep as a "ramp-up" ahead of potentially returning Week 11. Ryans didn't sound certain after Sunday's loss to Cleveland that Montgomery will be able to play versus the Colts, but if the veteran running back does suit up, it could be a huge boost to a Houston offense that may be without the RB who has been filling in as the starter for Montgomery. Woody Marks suffered a concussion Sunday and isn't likely to be cleared in time to play Thursday.