Montgomery (groin) is slated to practice Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Listed as a full participant Monday for a walk-through session, Montgomery will take part in a proper practice Tuesday. According to Wilson, Montgomery is "feeling and moving a lot better" compared to previous weeks, so assuming he emerges from Tuesday's session no worse for the wear, the 29-year-old will likely lead the Houston backfield Thursday against the Colts in his first appearance since Week 5. Before missing time with the groin injury, Montgomery had fallen into a timeshare with Woody Marks after averaging just 2.7 yards per carry through the Texans' first five contests. Montgomery may not face much competition for reps in Week 11 with Marks tracking toward sitting out after sustaining a concussion in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Browns.