Montgomery (groin) was a full participant at Monday's walkthrough.

Montgomery was held out of Sunday's loss at Cleveland, which marked his fourth absence in a row due to a groin injury. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said afterward that he's "not certain" if Montgomery will be able to play Thursday against the Colts, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com. Montgomery's full session was his second straight going back to last week, and assuming he's trending toward a return to action this week, he's poised to take on a large workload considering fellow RB Woody Marks is in the concussion protocol and was a DNP on Monday.