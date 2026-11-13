Montgomery (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, while Woody Marks (knee) doesn't have an injury designation.

Montgomery returned to practice Thursday after missing a month, and he upgraded from limited participation to full for Friday's practice. It's still not clear he'll be active ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, so Marks could be tasked with a heavy workload for the fifth straight games. If Montgomery does return, he'll likely share work with Marks, making it difficult to trust either Houston RB in fantasy lineups.