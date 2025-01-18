Rakestraw (hamstring/illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's NFC divisional-round matchup against Washington.

Rakestraw was designated to return from IR on Jan. 9 but sat out the first two practices of this week. He did manage to log a limited practice Thursday but isn't ready to return to action Saturday. It's unclear if Rakestraw's sparse practice participation this week was due more to the hamstring issue or the illness he's also dealing with. Regardless, he'll look to return for next weekend's NFC Championship Game if the Lions advance.