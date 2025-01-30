Rakestraw (hamstring) played in eight regular-season games in 2024 and finished with six tackles (four solo).

The rookie second-round pick mostly contributed on special teams through the first half of the regular season, but he was shelved in late November for the rest of the 2024 campaign due to a hamstring injury. He was able to progress enough in his recovery for his 21-day practice window to open Jan. 9, and it's unclear whether he would've been healthy enough to play in the NFC Championship game if the Lions had advanced that far. Rakestraw will compete with Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson and fellow rookie Terrion Arnold for the starting outside corner job for the 2025 campaign.