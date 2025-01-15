Rakestraw (hamstring/illness) was a non-participant in practice Tuesday.

Rakestraw landed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury in late November and hasn't played since. He had his practice window opened last Thursday during the Lions' off week (the team had a first-round playoff bye), but he wasn't able to participate in Detroit's first official practice since he was designated to return. It's important to note, however, that Rakestraw is currently dealing with an illness, and that may have been more responsible than the hamstring issue for his absence from practice Tuesday.