The Lions designated Rakestraw (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Rakestraw was placed on injured reserve in late November due to a hamstring injury. He's progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice, and depending on how his hamstring responds to on-field work, Rakestraw could be activated off IR and play in the Lions' divisional-round game. The rookie second-round pick logged six tackles (four solo) across eight regular-season games.