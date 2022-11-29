Peterman reverted to the Bears' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Peterman received the bump up for Sunday's loss to the Jets with Justin Fields (shoulder) out. He was expected to backup Trevor Siemian, but Peterman almost drew the start when Siemian strained his oblique during warmups. However, Siemian went on the play and Peterman played the No. 2 role and remained on the sidelines throughout the game. If Fields is unable to play Week 13 against the Packers, Peterman will likely once again find his way to the active roster and serving as Siemian's backup.