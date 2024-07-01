Cooper logged a strong showing during mandatory minicamp in June and is trending toward securing a first-team role for training camp, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Cooper, a rookie second-round pick, has a clear path to the Packers' starting middle linebacker spot following the departure of De'Vondre Campbell, so it's encouraging to already see him impressing his new coaching staff. Coach Matt LaFleur praised "how engaged [Cooper has] been and how locked in he's been throughout the course of the offseason," and by all accounts it looks like the former Texas A&M standout is quickly acclimating to new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's scheme. At 6-foot-2, 229 pounds, Cooper is slightly undersized compared to 2022 first-round pick Quay Walker, but he boasts enough athleticism to lean on as he bulks up. Veterans Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson and rookie third-rounder Ty'Ron Hopper project to round out Green Bay's linebacker corps alongside Cooper and Walker.