Bullard (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game versus the Saints.

Bullard missed last Sunday's win over the Seahawks with an ankle injury, which also kept him sidelined during practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. The rookie safety will now turn his attention toward getting healthy for the matchup versus Minnesota on Sunday, Dec. 29. With Bullard out and fellow rookie Evan Williams (quad) listed as questionable, it's possible that core special-teamer Zayne Anderson will have to step into a starting role opposite free safety Xavier McKinney.