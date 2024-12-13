Musgrave (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest at Seattle, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Green Bay designated Musgrave for return from injured reserve Wednesday, after which the second-year tight end cobbled together three limited practices. Considering he wasn't able to get back to full participation by week's end, it's no surprise he won't be available Week 15. Tucker Kraft will continue to serve as the Packers' top tight end Sunday, with Ben Sims and John FitzPatrick mixing in behind him. Musgrave's next chance to play will arrive Monday, Dec. 23 against the Saints.