Musgrave was targeted 10 times and caught seven passes for 45 yards across seven games in the 2024 season.

Musgrave was a trendy sleeper heading into his sophomore campaign after showing some flashes as a rookie, but he was quietly surpassed by fellow tight end Tucker Kraft over the offseason, and he got off to a slow start before missing 10 games from Week 5 onward. Musgrave returned in Week 16, but by that point Kraft had solidified his grasp as Green Bay's top tight end, and Musgrave filled a bit role the rest of the way. A 2023 second-round pick, Musgrave still possesses some upside heading into his third season, but heading into 2025 he will be no better than the backup tight end for the Packers.