Musgrave (ankle) is listed as active Monday against the Saints, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Musgrave thus will be available for the first time since Week 4 after completing his recovery from ankle surgery that was performed in early October. Tucker Kraft has taken over as Green Bay's No. 1 TE, but Musgrave should be in the mix for snaps and targets at the position along with Ben Sims and John FitzPatrick. In four games before the injury, Musgrave hauled in five of seven targets for 22 yards and no touchdowns.