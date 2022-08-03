Mitchell (quadriceps) missed practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Mitchell signed a one-year contract with the Packers before training camp, and he is competing for a roster spot among the team's wide receivers. The quadriceps injury likely occurred during the team's first padded practice Tuesday, as this is a new issue for the former USFL wideout. Missing time in training camp is not a great start for Mitchell, as he is in an uphill battle to secure a spot on the team's final roster.