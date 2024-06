Wonnum (quadriceps) could begin the summer on Carolina's PUP list, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Wonnum agreed to a two-year deal with the Panthers earlier in the offseason, but he's still dealing with a quadriceps issue from last year that has kept him off the field thus far. Despite Wonnum potentially starting Carolina's summer on the PUP list, he's expected to contribute as one of the Panthers' starting edge rushers alongside Jadeveon Clowney "at some point," according to Kaye.