Thomas caught a surprising number of passes during Carolina's offseason program, ESPN's David Newton reports.

The 2018 fourth-round pick got a lot of snaps and routes early in his career but never improved on a rookie season with 36 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns. He then had four straight years between 136 and 197 yards, before sinking to five catches for 56 yards last season while playing a career-low 206 snaps. It sounds like Thomas may be a better fit in new coach Dave Canales' scheme, but fantasy value still seems a bit far-fetched for a player with 1,055 yards and four TDs on 2,975 career snaps. The Panthers also have Tommy Tremble and 2024 fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders competing for playing time at tight end, with the former better suited to blocking and the latter more of a receiving threat. Sanders is the only one of the bunch that seems to offer any real upside to become a fantasy-worthy pass catcher.