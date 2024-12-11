Coker (quadriceps) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Coker also began Week 14 as a full participant at practice, before being downgraded to 'LP' and then 'DNP' designations and ultimately being ruled out versus Philadelphia. Head coach Dave Canales said, however, that Coker's current practice activity is displaying an ability to attack routes that the undrafted rookie was previously missing, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press. Coker will work to remain a full participant Thursday and Friday, then to retake the field Sunday versus Dallas.