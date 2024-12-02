Brooks rushed the ball six times for 18 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win against the Buccaneers. He added three receptions on three targets for 23 yards.

Brooks wasn't all that impressive with his rushing opportunity, but he saw his carry total jump from two to six in his second pro game. He was also much more effective as a receiver, highlighted by a shifty 18-yard catch and run late in the first quarter. While Brooks is unlikely to overtake Chuba Hubbard to lead the Carolina backfield, it appears clear that he will continue to carve out a role moving forward.