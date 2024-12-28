The Panthers signed Boone to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

With fellow running back Chuba Hubbard (calf) having landed on injured reserve, Boone will be needed for the Panthers' final two regular-season games. Per Gantt, Boone and Raheem Blackshear are in line handle backfield duties in Hubbard's absence, a context that makes Boone worth a roster dart for those scrambling for Week 17 running back help.