Boone rushed twice for 11 yards and failed to haul in his only target in Sunday's 48-14 loss to the Buccaneers.

The Panthers signed Boone to their active roster Saturday after workhorse back Chuba Hubbard (calf) was placed on injured reserve. Boone played as Carolina's second-string running back in Sunday's loss, but that role yielded limited opportunities, as he saw just two touches. The veteran was also hindered by a poor game script, with the Panthers trailing by at least two scores since early in the second quarter. Boone is likely to play behind Raheem Blackshear as Carolina's top backup RB again in the Week 18 matchup against the Falcons, though meaningful production remains unlikely.