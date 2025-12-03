Scott totaled nine tackles (five solo) and an interception during Carolina's win over the Rams on Sunday.

Scott played every defensive snap for the Panthers and recorded the second-most tackles on the team behind Latham Ransom's 11 (two solo). Scott also snagged his first interception of the season, picking off Matthew Stafford in the end zone during the first half. The 30-year-old will look to build on this strong performance once the team returns from its upcoming bye week.