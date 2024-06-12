Thompson told reporters Wednesday that he feels "amazing" coming off his fractured ankle from nine months ago, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

According to Person, Thompson told reporters that he underwent another surgery this offseason to address a groin issue that originated in 2020. The 30-year-old linebacker also stated that he expects to play five more seasons in the NFL and he hopes to retire as a Panther, per David Newton of ESPN.com. It seems Thompson is in good health and spirits heading into Carolina's 2024 campaign, as he projects to have another large role as the team's defensive field general.