Patrick Murtagh: Goes to Denver's practice squad
The Broncos signed Murtagh to their practice squad Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
Denver received an international practice player exemption for Murtagh, who played Australian Rules Football before working with the Jaguars last season. He's a little bit skinny by the standards of an NFL tight end, so if he ever does contribute during the regular season, it may need to be as a pass catcher.