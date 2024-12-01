Maye completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Colts. He added 59 rushing yards on five carries and threw a two-point conversion.

It was a mostly efficient performance from the rookie quarterback, but Maye's red-zone INT late in the third quarter ended up being very costly in a one-point loss. He's been picked off at least once in five straight games, posting a 6:6 TD:INT over that stretch, but growing pains are to be expected from the third overall pick in the 2024 Draft. Maye will get a chance to regroup during the Patriots' Week 14 bye.