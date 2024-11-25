Tavai recorded eight total tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss, and defended one pass in Sunday's 34-15 loss to the Dolphins.

The 28-year-old tied Marcus Jones as the Patriots' leading-tackler Sunday and has now accumulated a team-leading 83 total tackles through 12 games. Tavai is on pace for the best statistical season of his career in 2024, as he is likely to surpass his previous highs of 110 total tackles and five passes defended before the season concludes. Expect Tavai to remain one of the Patriots' top inside linebackers as the season progresses.